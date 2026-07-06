'Your waiter in Nice is obsessed with Bollywood': French waiter's song delights Indian tourists

A visit to a restaurant in the French city of Nice turned into an unforgettable memory for a group of Indian tourists, thanks to a waiter with a surprising love for Bollywood.

A Bollywood-loving French waiter wins hearts in Nice. (Instagram/@whatadeeva)

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The heartwarming moment was shared on Instagram by Deeva Jadwani. In the video, the waiter can be seen singing and dancing to ‘Tu Hi Toh Jannat Meri’ from the Bollywood film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. He confidently sings along before briefly forgetting the lyrics. One of the women at the table helps him with the next line, and he happily continues, even adding a few Bhangra moves towards the end.

The text on the video reads, "POV: Your waiter in Nice is obsessed with Bollywood."

Sharing the clip, Deeva wrote, "And we're obsessed with him."

The wholesome interaction has delighted viewers online, with many praising the waiter's enthusiasm and genuine love for Indian cinema.

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Internet loves the Bollywood-loving waiter

The comments section quickly filled with appreciation, with many saying the video brought a smile to their faces.

One user wrote, "This was the first song at our wedding!"

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Another commented, "Love, love, love the vibe."

"So damn cute," read another reaction.

One person noticed the waiter's dance moves, writing, "He was really trying to show off with the little Bhangra at the end."

Another user was impressed by the performance, saying, "Seriously good... in Nice too!"

Many simply celebrated his affection for Bollywood. "Love this Bollywood paglu!" one comment read, while another said, "Okay, I love him."

Some viewers wished they could have seen the tourists' response as well. "Why didn't you film the reaction at the table? That would've been so cute," one person wrote.

Another joked, "He was waiting for you all for this moment."

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One commenter even quipped, "He outdid the whitewashed Indians."

Another summed up the mood with a simple reaction: "Wow, that is so awesome."

The clip shows how Bollywood's music and films are loved far beyond India. People from different parts of the world continue to enjoy its songs and dance.