You're a next-level genius if you solve this mind-boggling maths puzzle in under 15 seconds

Mathematics has always been a subject that many students struggle with, yet brain teasers incorporating maths seem to have a special allure. These tricky puzzles continue to captivate internet users, offering an engaging blend of logic and creativity. While we may have dreaded maths exams during our school days, there’s something undeniably thrilling about solving a challenging brain teaser. If you're someone who enjoys exercising your mind, a new puzzle has recently been shared that promises to keep you engaged and thinking. A maths brain teaser shared on Instagram went viral.(Instagram/fractiontricks)

The maths brain teaser

This mind-bending puzzle was recently posted on Instagram by the account Math Tricks and has quickly gained attention. The teaser reads:

"7 = 42, 6 = 30, 5 = 20, 8 = ?"

Check out the brain teaser here:

The challenge lies in deciphering the pattern or logic behind these numbers. As with all brain teasers, it’s not just about applying basic mathematical operations, but thinking outside the box to find the hidden connection between these numbers.

Recently, another mind-boggling puzzle was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Brainy Quiz account. It went viral for all the right reasons. The puzzle goes:

"1 + 4 = 5, 2 + 5 = 12, 3 + 6 = 21, 8 + 11 = ?"

The viral nature of these puzzles shows how the internet’s fascination with brain teasers is only growing. Whether it's solving simple equations or tackling complex number patterns, people are eager to test their minds and share their solutions with others.

The fascination with brain teasers

The fascination with brain teasers on the internet is no surprise. These puzzles offer a delightful mental challenge, providing a break from the usual scrolling through social media. They often go viral due to their ability to provoke thought, spark curiosity, and bring out the competitive side in people as they strive to solve them first.

So, whether you're looking to sharpen your mind or simply enjoy a fun challenge, these maths brain teasers are an excellent way to keep your brain engaged and entertained. If you're up for it, give them a try and see if you can uncover the answer!