YouTuber Bradley Martyn slaps Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo for taking his cap. Watch viral video

Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" recently visited Bradley Martyn's Zoo Culture Gym. While filming a video inside the gym, Ronaldo decided to have some fun with Martyn; however, things didn't go as planned. The Twitch streamer and YouTuber soon found themselves in a heated moment after Martyn slapped the former. Bradley Martin slapped Stable Ronaldo for taking his cap. (Instagram/@fitnessgymunion)

A video of the same has been shared on social media and is going viral on different platforms. The video shows Ronaldo going close to Martyn and taking his cap off him. As the video goes on, Martyn can be seen asking him to return his cap. However, when Ronaldo doesn't, Martyn ends up slapping him across the face. At first, the Twitch streamer seems shocked. He then says, "Damn! Actually? I didn't know that was bad, my bad brother. No, actually? Put the camera down."

This video was shared on Instagram by the handle @fitnessgymunion. While sharing the clip, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "Bradley Martyn slapped streamer Stable Ronaldo for stealing his hat." (Also Read: Meet Twitch star Sketcher who's gaining popularity on TikTok with “what's up brother?”)

Watch the video of Ronaldo and Martyn here:

After the audio was fixed and the camera moved back to the two, it seemed like the streamer and Bradley Martyn had worked things out. The fact that the two were spotted laughing once more suggests that the situation did not escalate, reported Sportskeeda.

According to the news outlet, Ronaldo also reflected on his actions and said, "I don't think he should have slapped me. I'm sure he regrets it. Maybe regret is not the right word, but I wish he didn't do that. But technically, we went to his spot, where we collaborated with him, and we disrespected him by taking off his hat. I mean, he has the right to do what he wants."