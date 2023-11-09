YouTuber burns firecrackers on railway tracks, DRM Jaipur responds

In a dangerous act that has left netizens appalled, a YouTuber, who goes by the handle 'Stupid DTS' was seen burning firecrackers on train tracks. The video of the man went viral after it was shared on X. Now, it has even prompted a response from North Western Railway and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Jaipur.

YouTuber 'Stupid DTS' seen burning crackers on a railway track, (X/@Trains of India)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

X handle 'Trains of India' shared this video on the microblogging platform. According to this X page, the concerning incident took place near Dantra Station on the Phulera-Ajmer Section. In the caption of the post, the handle wrote, "YouTuber bursting crackers on Railway Tracks!! Such acts may lead to serious accidents in the form of fire. Please take necessary action against such miscreants. Location: 227/32 near Dantra Station on Phulera-Ajmer Section." (Also Read: Cops roped in to ensure firecracker-free Diwali, says Kesarkar)

The 33-second clip shows the man burning a bunch of crackers on the track. He also mentions how much pollution these crackers are causing. The video ends with the man saying, "Kaafi mazedaar experiement hote hue, aap dekh sakte ho pura ka pura lava ban raha hai (This is a very fun experiment, you can see how the crackers have turned into lava.)"

Watch the video of the man burning crackers on the railway track here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on November 7. Since being posted, it has gained more than seven lakh views. The share also has over 5,000 likes and numerous responses.

As soon as the X handle of North Western Railway took notice of the incident, they quickly tagged the DRM Jaipur and Railway Protection Force in the video. The department wrote, "Kindly look into this @DRMJaipur @RpfNwr."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the DRM, Jaipur took to the comments section of the post and said, "We appreciate your concern. It is to inform that Case No. 716/23 (under section 145-147 Indian Railway Act-1989) has been registered at Phulera Post. Thank you for bringing the issue in our notice."

Check out what others are saying about this post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, "Legal action should be taken."

A second shared, "This is why education is important."

"This is too dangerous for the tracks. @AshwiniVaishnaw

ji, please take action on such fringe elements. It may lead to a major accident. Action is necessary," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "He should be immediately arrested."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!