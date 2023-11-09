Cops roped in to ensure firecracker-free Diwali, says Kesarkar

Mumbai: After the Bombay high court’s order on Monday restricting the use of firecrackers in the city between 7 and 10pm, guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar announced that the police will be included in efforts to ensure that the order is followed. HT Image

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Kesarkar said, “It is important that Mumbai’s air quality be improved, which is why we have requested a firecracker-free Diwali.” Citizens can complain to the police stations if the orders are violated.

On the rise of air pollution in the city, Kesarkar said notices are being sent to construction sites, and the following guidelines were speeding up, with 35-feet metal sheets coming up fast around construction sites. When asked about guidelines for illegal constructions, he said they would be demolished following proper water spraying guidelines. The minister also said he would be looking into setting up hours for construction activity to limit air and sound pollution.

The minister further announced that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would be starting the work of building toilets and ensuring cleanliness at municipal markets in the city, like the Meenatai flower market in Dadar and the Citylight market in Mahim, at war footing. Construction companies will be asked to build them at a fast pace. “These are small initiatives that will make a big difference,” he said.

Kesarkar further added that Mumbai’s first food plaza was launched at Mahim Koliwada, with more similar plazas to come up in Worli and other Koliwadas. Daycare centres for senior citizens, which Kesarkar had announced earlier, will be opened soon and will have facilities for physiotherapy, songs, antakshari, theatre shows, free food, and various other activities.

