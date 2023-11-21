MrBeast's 7-day burial stunt leaves him in ‘mental agony’

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as MrBeast, recently shared a video detailing a stunt that pushed him to tears and left him grappling with ‘mental agony’. What was this extreme challenge? He voluntarily buried himself ten feet underground for a seven-day endurance test. Throughout, his team closely monitored his condition via cameras installed inside the coffin. Sounds crazy, right?

MrBeast inside a transparent coffin. (YouTube/MrBeast)

“I spent 7 days buried alive,” reads the title of the video shared on YouTube by MrBeast. The video opens to show MrBeast inside a transparent coffin, stocked with essentials, being slowly lowered into the ground. As the video goes on, his team uses 20,000 pounds of dirt to effectively seal the YouTuber below the surface. Throughout the video, MrBeast experiences emotional breakdowns, candidly revealing details of his daily routine, including bathroom activities, and expresses a loss of desire to communicate. Towards the end of the video, he says, “It’s hard to describe what the sun looks like after not seeing it for seven days straight.”

Watch the viral video featuring MrBeast here:

The video was shared two days ago on YouTube. It has since gone crazy viral with 64 million views and over two million likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video:

“If Jimmy had his own Netflix series, it would be insane,” posted a YouTube user.

Another added, “The fact Jimmy did 50 hours and survived, then challenged himself to do it for seven days is just crazy man. Respect Jimmy.”

“The fact that Jimmy does this for our entertainment is just gold. We all love you jimmy!” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “The greatest YouTuber of all time man. We love you Jimmy. Congrats.”

“Wow, this made me cry at the end. What a beautiful feeling it would be to accomplish what you’ve done Jimmy!” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “It’s beyond wholesome seeing Jimmy make it this far.”

“Jimmy is the craziest yet dedicated person ever. Kudos to you Jimmy,” remarked a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?

