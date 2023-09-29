MrBeast pays the college fee of a random subscriber. Watch viral video

American YouTuber MrBeast casually walked into the college campus and paid a student's fee. Wondering why? It's solely because he was subscribed to his channel. MrBeast gave a college student $20,000 (approximately ₹16 lakh) to cover his tuition. Yes, you read that right! MrBeast paid the college fee of this student. (Instagram/@mrbeast)

“Let’s see who’s college tuition we’re paying for today,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by MrBeast. The video opens to show MrBeast saying, “I am about to ask people a very important question.” As the video progresses, he approaches a college student and inquires if he has subscribed to his channel. Although the student claimed to have watched some of MrBeast’s videos, he hadn’t subscribed to him.

He then walks up to another student and asks him the same question. Not only was this person a subscriber, but he also had notifications turned on for his channel.

MrBeast then asks him about his tuition fee, which is $14,000. The YouTuber then surprises the student by presenting him with a briefcase filled with money, which has $10,000 in it. He also hands him another briefcase with the same amount, bringing the total to $20,000.

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 11.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out what people have to say about MrBeast’s act of kindness:

“Imagine having the luck to meet MrBeast and then not being subscribed to him,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Imagine this happens the day you skip class lol.”

“The day that I skipped class, Mr Beast showed up,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Me and my kids we are waiting to meet him and we are waiting for that question lol are you following me! To say YES.”

“This is dope,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “The amount of debt I can pay off with that.”

“POV: This happens right after you graduated East Carolina University (ECU) in May,” joined a seventh.

