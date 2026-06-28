Role of ‘Mittals’ surfaces in Siya-Ketan matchmaking amid Pune murder case probe: ‘Never expected she could do this’

The role of a ‘Mittal family’ has come into focus in the matchmaking of Siya Goyal and Ketan Agrawal after the latter was allegedly murdered by his fiancee and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala in Pune. The couple got engaged in February, and their wedding was planned for November later that year. (File Photo/HT)

Police are still investigating the exact motive behind the alleged murder. However, officials have said that Siya did not want to marry Ketan and had been in a relationship with Chetan for more than a year.

Narendra Mittal and Renu Mittal, Siya's relatives who helped bring the two families together for the marriage, have expressed shock over the allegations against their niece, reported NDTV.

Role of 'Mittal family' in Siya-Ketan matchmaking Like the rest of the extended Goyal family, the Mittals said they had no idea about Siya's relationship with Chetan when they helped arrange her marriage with Ketan.

As part of the investigation, Narendra Mittal appeared before the police and reportedly said he had never imagined Siya could be involved in such a crime.

"We never expected that Siya could do something like this. Both Siya and Ketan were well-mannered, humble, and good-natured," he said, as quoted by NDTV.

"We have known Siya since childhood. We never even dreamt that she could do something like this," he added.

Mittal told the police that talks between the two families regarding Siya and Ketan's marriage started in January 2026.

The couple got engaged in February, and their wedding was planned for November later this year.

Mittal said his involvement was only to introduce the two families and help them meet to discuss the marriage, as per the report.

Pune fort murder case On Friday, police questioned Siya Goyal's parents, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, along with her brother, Sahil Goyal, at the Lonavala police station.

Sahil was interrogated for close to 10 hours regarding his sister's relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, news agency PTI reported.

Siya Goyal remains in police custody for seven days until June 29 as the investigation continues.

Vishal Agarwal, Ketan Agarwal's father, said his son had been killed for no reason and had done nothing to deserve such an end. He also demanded the death sentence for the accused.

Siya (20) and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), are accused of pushing Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Police have said that Siya did not want to marry Ketan, leading her and Chetan to allegedly plan and carry out the murder.