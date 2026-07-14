YouTuber Sidd Jaiswal blames ethanol-blended fuel for scooter woes: ‘Aisi taisi kar di mileage ki’

While the dust is still settling over Sourav Joshi’s E20 fuel controversy, another YouTuber has made similar allegations about ethanol-blended fuel damaging vehicles. Dehradun-based Sidd Jaiswal shared a YouTube video on Monday claiming that ethanol-blended fuel had led to a drop in mileage for his two-wheeler.

‘Aisi taisi kar di mileage ki’

YouTuber Sidd Jaiswal blamed ethanol-blended fuel for a drop in his scooter's milage. (YouTube/@siddjaiswal8650)

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“Abhi maine petrol bharaya. Guys, ethanol ne ka puri aisi taisi kar di mileage ki (Ethanol has ruined the mileage),” Jaiswal told the audience while riding his two-wheeler.

The Dehradun-based vlogger further claimed that the two-wheeler had been making weird noises, despite the fact that he recently got its fuel pump changed.

Jaiswal's remarks come amid a growing debate over ethanol-blended fuel, with some vehicle owners claiming that E20 petrol (20 per cent ethanol blend) reduces mileage or damages engines. The controversy has intensified following the government's push to expand the use of E20 fuel across the country.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} The YouTuber can be heard making these remarks around the 4:06 timestamp. What the government says {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The YouTuber can be heard making these remarks around the 4:06 timestamp. What the government says {{/usCountry}}

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Even as the mandatory use of E20 fuel faces backlash, The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas acknowledged that E20 may reduce fuel economy by 3-5 per cent in some vehicles but said the blend offers benefits including higher octane rating, improved combustion, smoother engine performance, cleaner operation and lower lifecycle carbon emissions.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari recently challenged critics to point to a single vehicle that had suffered problems because of the fuel.

“There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one”, he said, according to a PTI report. “False narratives are being spread about the roll-out of higher ethanol-blended petrol. These are paid campaigns.”

The Sourav Joshi E20 row

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Sourav Joshi recently sparked a controversy after claiming that the mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV had dropped sharply after he began using E20 petrol.

In a video, the popular YouTuber said the ethanol-blended fuel had reduced his vehicle's fuel efficiency, prompting criticism of the government's push for E20 fuel. His claims quickly went viral, with many social media users debating whether ethanol-blended petrol affects vehicle performance.

The controversy prompted Mercedes-Benz India to issue a public clarification, stating that all its BS VI petrol vehicles are fully compatible with E20 fuel and that using the blend does not cause the problems alleged by Joshi.

Joshi later clarified that his SUV was facing an engine-related issue as he walked back on his earlier E20 claims.

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(Also read: Mercedes-Benz India issues E20 advisory after Sourav Joshi's mileage drop claims)