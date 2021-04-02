YouTuber spends 50 hours buried alive in coffin. Clip gets over 50 million views

A video by a YouTuber named MrBeast has created a chatter online, prompting some to ask “But, why?” It shows the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, spending more than 50 hours buried in a box underground.

“This was the most insane thing I’ve ever done,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show him getting inside a transparent coffin equipped with food, water, a blanket and pillows.

The 12-minute-long video that is extracted from his 50 hours of underground footage shows the YouTuber communicating with his friends above the ground through a walkie-talkie. One of his friends also explains how he is breathing inside the coffin and introduces a medic on standby in case anything takes a wrong turn.

The video ends with the YouTuber coming out of the ground after staying buried for over two days.

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 54 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. People had a lot to say about the video. While some asked about the YouTuber’s motivation behind it, others were left asking “Why.” There were some who praised the content creator as well.

“The only YouTuber who didn't lose his originality,” wrote a YouTube user. ”I'm feeling extremely claustrophobic just watching this,” shared another. “I’d actually freak out if I did this lol,” said a third.

What do you think of the YouTuber’s video?

