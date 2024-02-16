YouTuber spends 50 hours wearing Apple Vision Pro. His experience is viral

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset. With the use of this technology, individuals can experience virtual reality in a way that is both immersive and integrated into their everyday lives. Numerous people have shared their experiences with this product on social media since its launch. Additionally, a ton of videos featuring people using this technology went viral. Recently, a YouTuber took the challenge of wearing Apple Vision Pro for 50 hours, and his video has gained significant attention on the Internet. YouTuber Ryan Tahran wore Apple Vision Pro for 50 hours.

The video was shared on YouTube by Ryan Trahan. The clip shows Trahan telling people that he will be using the Apple Vision Pro for 50 hours. He also adds that he won’t be using any other technology than the headset. (Also Read: ‘Peak Bengaluru moment’: Man spotted using Apple Vision Pro goes viral on X)

In the video, he can be seen doing daily activities such as going to the gym, grocery shopping, cooking, video calling and many other things.

This clip was shared a few days ago on YouTube. Since being posted, it has gained over nine million views and numerous likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their fascination.

An individual wrote, "The single greatest YouTube video I have ever seen. A journey through a scary and unknown plane of existence."

A second posted, "This has gotta be the most dystopian Apple product ever."

"Imagine walking outside, and you see a guy sitting in a chair with a dystopian futuristic headset on staring into the abyss counting down, man I’d be terrified," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Dude, that ending made me genuinely realize that this was humanity’s future. I’m shocked."