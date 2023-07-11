YouTuber throws a momo party for an entire village in Uttarakhand. Watch

When you think of a party, what's the first thing that comes to your mind? Maybe a club party with your friends? Or it could also be a simple gathering at your home. Regardless of the kind of party, the one thing that binds everyone together at such events is the food. From pizza to small nibbles, any kind of food has the power to bring people together. And a recent party video from a village proves just that. Recently, YouTuber Ashwani Thapa held a momo party for an entire village called Burans Khanda in Uttrakhand, and what happens while preparing for the party and during the party is too wholesome to miss.

What happens while preparing for the momo party?

YouTuber throws a momo party for an entire village.(YouTube/@AshwaniThapa)

Ashwani Thapa shared a video on his YouTube channel titled, "I Invited 500 People for a MOMO Party (But it rained)." The clip begins by showing Ashwani prepping for the momo party. First, he arranges momos, plates, and cups. Then he moves on to look for carpets for people to sit on and a DJ who can liven up the party. After making the basic arrangements, Ashwani goes around the village and invites almost everyone from the elderly to the children.

What happens during the momo party?

When the big day arrived, the rains took over his party and he thought no one will show up. So, as Ashwani waited for the rains to stop, a few people started coming in. At first, a group of children come to his party. Then more and more people start to come. However, the entire village isn't present. Despite that, this momo party is a success! At the end of the video, you can even see Ashwani picking up all the trash from the ground and cleaning the place.

Watch the video of this momo party here:

This video was shared two weeks ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 13,000 times. The clip has also been liked over 2,000 times. Many also commented on the video.

Check out what are people saying about this momo party here:

"There's not even a single sec where I've stopped smiling while watching this," commented an individual. A second wrote, "Bro This means a lot to me. These are people from my village who are usually shy, so not many of them showed up. I've been away from India and my village for the past year. Seeing their happy faces and my home made me smile too. And I want to say thank you for cleaning up. It made a big difference and I really appreciate it." A third expressed, "This video is wholesome and you're doing amazing work, everything is so perfect loved it."

