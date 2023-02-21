Yuvraj Singh hops on viral ‘Kun Faya Kun’ Instagram trend with his brother and mother

If you regularly use social media, you might have come across the viral ‘Kun Faya Kun’ Instagram trend that involves an individual pretending to throw a person out of the house or office with their bags owing to stupid reasons. Now, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh jumped on the viral trend with his mother Shabnam Singh, and brother Zorawar Singh. Needless to say, the video is hilarious and will leave you laughing out loud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Men recreate Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu’s Small Town Girl at Spanish Steps in Rome. Netizens say, ‘this is gold’)

“Batao humne kuch galat kiya kya?” wrote Yuvraj Singh’s brother Zorawar Singh while sharing a video on Instagram. When translated from Hindi to English, the caption reads, “Tell us, did we do something wrong.” The video captures Shabnam Singh pretending to throw Yuvraj and Zorawar out of the house with their belongings as they bought mint instead of coriander. A text overlay on the video reads, “Kuch Nahi Bro, Mummy ne sabzi lene bheja tha, Dhaniya ki jagah pudina le aaye (Nothing bro, Mummy had sent us to get vegetables. We brought mint instead of coriander).”

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 2.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many also shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Take a look at the comments below:

Cricketer Chirag Suri dropped a comment on the video. He wrote, “Habibi come to Dubai. Youu have golden visa. ” Dipraj Jadhav also commented on the fun video. He wrote, “Kuch nahi bro.. retirement Ke baad reele bana raha hu (Nothing bro… making reels after retirement).” An individual wrote, “Loving this.” Another added, “Best.” “All three did a fantastic job….”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON