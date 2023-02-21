Men recreate Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu’s Small Town Girl at Spanish Steps in Rome. Netizens say, ‘this is gold’

Siddharth Anand’s multi-starrer film Bachna Ae Haseeno featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Minissha Lamba, Bipasha Basu and Deepika Padukone was a hit at the box office. The film’s title track Bachna Ae Haseeno, and other songs, Khuda Jaane and Small Town Girl, still remain a favourite with the listeners. After decades of its release, a duo recreated Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu’s song Small Town Girl at the exact same location in Rome, Italy. Expectedly, the video has gone viral and received numerous responses.

“Who would you choose - Hot Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu with a 20-member crew or 2 sleep deprived Indians who were looking for sth to kill time in Rome. Presenting you re-created Small Town Girl at the exact same place - Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy,” wrote Instagram user Sourav Garg while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video captures Sourav as Ranbir Kapoor and his friend Manav Sharma as Bipasha Basu. While Sourav perfectly recreated Ranbir’s dance steps, Manav did a brilliant job portraying Bipasha at Rome’s Spanish Steps. The duo even acted out the dialogues of the actors with on-point expressions.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on February 1. It has since raked up more than 4.1 lakh views and over 60,500 likes. The share has also received numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

“This is the content I pay my internet bills for,” expressed an Instagram user. “The efforts,” posted another with a love-struck emoticon. “Best video on the Internet today!! Kaafi (very) wholesome,” shared a third. A fourth added, “This is gold! This is the kind of content we deserve!”

