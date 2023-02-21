“Looks like...”: SRK replies to fan who dedicated three tattoos to him

Shah Rukh Khan is a king of wit, and his replies to questions directed at him during ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions on Twitter are proof. The actor recently invited his fans and followers for a 15-minute ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. Soon, many bombarded Shah Rukh Khan with their questions and suggestions. Some even expressed their love towards him. Amid those, a tweet caught the Pathaan actor’s attention, and expectedly he responded to it in a funny way.

It all started with Shah Rukh Khan inviting people for a ‘sweeter, irrelevant & fun’ session on Twitter. He even urged fans to ask what they ‘Don’t Ask SRK’. “So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours (15 mins),” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.



Like many, an individual too shared a tweet with the hashtag #askSRK. They wrote, “One word for my tattoos???? Love you!! #askSRK.” Alongside, they shared an image. The image is a collage of three tattoos. While the first has “Shah Rukh Khan” and the actor’s birth year “1965”, the other is an autograph. The third shows the actor’s initials “SRK”. To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied and wrote, “Your arm looks like my cheque book!!!”



Since being shared a day ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s reply has received over 3.4 lakh views and is still counting. Many also flocked to the post’s comments section and shared their thoughts.



“Ohhhh I love this man sooooo much,” posted an individual. Another shared, “The boys.” “Wonderful,” added a third. A fourth expressed, “@iamsrk owns the “LaLa Land” of Fandom!” “#AskSRK Why so charming?” commented a fifth.

