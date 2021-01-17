IND USA
Yuvraj Singh posts ‘Bharatnatyam style off spin’ video, leaves people amused

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The video shared by Yuvraj Singh has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Screengrab)

If you follow former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Instagram, you may be aware of the various posts he shares. From funny to motivational, his posts often leave people amused and amazed, all at the same time. Just like this recent share about a very unusual style of bowling.

Singh shared a video a day back on January 16. In the caption he wrote, “Bharatnatyam style off spin!!” He concluded the post by tagging Harbhajan Singh.

Though it is not clear where or when the video was capture, it has now prompted an online chatter. Take a look to know why:

The video, till now, has gathered nearly 3.2 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most took the path of hilarity while expressing their reactions.

“Batsmen be like ‘ha ye krlo pehle’,” joked a Instagram user. “Someone add Ghoomar song in background!” said another. “The player spins more than the ball,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

