Yuvraj Singh posts throwback picture from childhood with a sweet caption

Yuvraj Singh recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from his childhood. The share has now left people amazed. Along with the picture, the former cricketer also shared a sweet caption.

“Jab main chhota bachcha tha, badi shararat karta tha, [When I was a small kid, I used to be very naughty]” Yuvraj Singh wrote while sharing the image. His caption may remind you of the popular 90s' jingle by Bajaj.

The image Singh shared shows him wearing a striped red T-shirt while sitting in front of a television set.

Take a look at the post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTmbzNSjPaL/?utm_medium=copy_link

Since being shared less than 30 minutes ago, the post has already gathered more than 38,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to come up with all sorts of comments.

“Love you sir,” wrote an Instagram user. “Chota pataka bada dhamaka,” joked another. “Love it,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Yuvraj Singh?

