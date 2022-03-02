Yuvraj Singh pranks mother in cute video. Her reaction is adorable to watch

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a known prankster and his latest victim seems to be his mother. In a video uploaded on his Instagram page, he seems to have succeeded in pranking her and her reaction to it is adorable to watch. The video, which was uploaded yesterday, has been viewed more than 1.9 million times so far. The cute mother-son bonhomie on display will surely make you smile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh is seen diligently putting some device on his right hand and says it will remove the pain if he applies it for 15 minutes and he just has to sit as he is doing nothing anyway. Yuvraj is patiently listening to her while she explains the benefits of the device. However, in the end he says he’s injured on his left hand so why have you put it on my right hand. His mother’s reaction to this is adorable to watch as she says “oh yaar Yuvi”.

“Pranking my mom… yet again,” Yuvraj wrote in the caption and also tagged his mother.

Watch the hilarious video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People loved the interaction and filled the comments section with laughing emojis.

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav commented with three laughing emojis. Actor Sagarika Ghatge also commented with laughing emojis. “O yaar Yuvi!! That’s super cute,” posted another Instagram user. “Moms being moms. She so sweetly said you do nothing in the home,” said another.

The 40-year-old last played for India in 2017. He got married to Hazel Keech in November 2016 and they became parents as she gave birth to a boy in January this year.

What do you think about this adorable and hilarious video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON