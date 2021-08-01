Yuvraj Singh shares Friendship Day post, Sania Mirza is not ‘happy’ with it

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has shared a wonderful post on his Instagram on Friendship Day that features several sports personalities. The delightful clip features Singh’s team mates Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif and several others. The clip has already accumulated several likes and views but one reply has caught the eye of netizens- it is by tennis star Sania Mirza.

Singh shared the post with the caption, “To a lifetime of friendship #HappyFriendshipDay”. Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and even Chris Gayle were spotted in the clip.

Take a look at the share:

Shared some two hours ago, the clip has already garnered 3.5 lakh views and several comments. However Mirza had a ‘complaint’ regarding Singh’s post.

“Cute but I am quite offended not to be in this video motu #justsaying,” she wrote in the comments section.

Netizens however found the clip to be a nostalgic one. While some pointed out that MS Dhoni is missing in the clip, others couldn’t stop sharing happy reactions after looking at their favourite players sharing some light moments.

“This is the best,” wrote an Instagram user. “My whole childhood,” commented another. “So amazing,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?