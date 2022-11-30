Yuvraj Singh shares unseen pics, Hazel Keech pens beautiful poem on anniversary

Hazel Keech Singh and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished each other on their sixth wedding anniversary in the sweetest way possible. The couple took to their Instagram handles to share adorable posts for each other. While Hazel Keech penned a beautiful poem on six years of togetherness and posted then vs now photos, Yuvraj Singh shared unseen pictures of himself with Hazel Keech and that she is the best 'partner in crime' he could have.

"How it started vs how its going. To the love of my life, apple of my eye, thorn in my side, pain in my …. Oh wait, I lost my train of thought," wrote Hazel Keech Singh while sharing the pics on Instagram. She also added a beautiful poem in the caption and concluded it with a heart emoticon.

"Happy 6 years of life as husband and wife, we have passed through all, happiness and strife. I stand taller with pride with you by my side, life's been an adventure, let's enjoy the ride. Now parents, we are, older and wiser, fatter and rounder, with tons of laughter. Life threw us together, all it took was one look, and now I'm yours forever; I can't get unhooked. I love you dear husband, your snoring and all, there's not a thing I'd change, nothing at all. This accidental poem has come to an end, but life together just begun. To this message, I'll now press send," read the poem shared by Hazel Keech Singh on six years of marital bliss today.

Here's what Hazel Keech Singh posted on Instagram:

Yuvraj Singh also shared a heartfelt note for Hazel Keech Singh. "Happy 6 baby! Here's to all the moments big and small that have made our love stand tall, couldn't have asked for a better partner in crime. Happy anniversary," wrote former cricketer Yuvraj Singh while sharing pictures of himself and Hazel.

Take a look at the Instagram post made by Yuvraj Singh:

Since being shared a few hours ago, both Instagram posts have received tons of likes and comments from fans as well as from several verified handles.

"How do you still have pictures I've never seen @yuvisofficial! Thanks for not sharing photos 6 years on. Love you," wrote Hazel Keech Singh in comments on Yuvraj Singh's Instagram post.

"Happy anniversary," wrote cricketer Rahul Sharma. "Happy anniversary, guys," commented Sania Mirza with a heart emoticon. "Best wishes," posted former cricketer Ajay Ratra. The comments sections are replete with 'Happy Anniversary' wishes.

