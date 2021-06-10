Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s exercise video gathered tons of appreciative comments on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:26 AM IST
The image shows Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma engaged in an intense workout session.(Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)

Yuzvendra Chahal’s exercise video with wife Dhanashree Verma is the latest clip creating a buzz online. The couple’s fitness and workout regime may inspire you to start working out too.

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share the video. “Training every single day to turn things around @dhanashree9,” he wrote while posting the clip.

The video opens to show Dhanashree Verma throwing some air punches. Soon Yuzvendra Chahal also joins her and they continue their exercise regime.

Take a look at the video which shows Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s intense workout session:

Since being posted a day ago, the exercise video of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma gathered more than 4.9 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many praised the couple for their workout routine. There were some who wrote how they are inspired by seeing the video.

“This is awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great,” shared another. "Inspired," commented a third. Many replied with fire emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s exercise video?

yuzvendra chahal dhanashree verma instagram

