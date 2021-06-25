Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zambia presenter interrupts live bulletin to talk about not getting paid. Watch

The presenter, identified as Kabinda Kalimina, also shared a video of the incident on Facebook.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The image shows Zambian Tv presenter Kalimina Kabinda.(Facebook/@Kalimina Kabinda)

A TV anchor in Zambia recently interrupted a live bulletin he was hosting to complain that he and his colleagues had not been paid. The presenter, Kabinda Kalimina, took to Facebook to share a video showcasing the incident. Since then, the video has gone viral and created quite a buzz online. The television network KBN TV also responded to Kalimina’s accusations with a Facebook post.

“Yes I did that on live TV, just because most journalists are scared to speak out doesn't mean journalists shouldn't speak out,” Kalimina wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens with the anchor presenting the top news stories of the day. Within a few seconds, he suddenly stops to complain on live television.

Check out the clip:

KBN TV also shared a Facebook post claiming that Kalimina was “drunk” and they will “carry out investigations” about the matter.

This is what they posted:

Kalimina has refuted the claims of being “drunk” on set, reports Daily Mail.

What are your thoughts on the video?

