Zambia safari horror: Elephant pulls out tourist from vehicle, tramples her to death

In a frightening incident, 64-year-old Juliana Gle Tourneau from New Mexico was thrown out of her safari by an elephant and trampled to death. The incident occurred near the Maramba Cultural Bridge in Livingstone, as per reports. The elephant attacked the vehicle when it was parked.

After being brought to a clinic in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, she was pronounced dead. She suffered significant cuts to her right shoulder blade and forehead, a fractured left foot, and a slightly depressed chest, according to a police statement reported The Metro.

She died around 5:50 pm "after being knocked from a parked vehicle which had stopped due to traffic caused by elephants around the Maramba Cultural Bridge," Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka informed Zambian station ZNBC.

As per ZNBC, Ruth Chisowa, a resident of Livingstone, claimed that an elephant nearby damaged her property when it fell into a soakaway as it was searching for food. According to local officials, as a result of the drought, an increase in the number of elephants is anticipated in residential areas. (Also Read: 53-year-old man killed by wild elephant in Kerala's Pathanamthitta; 5th fatality in three months)

In the Goalpara area of Assam on Saturday, a wild elephant is said to have trampled a 45-year-old man to death. Subject to their knowledge, forest officials reported that the deceased's body was found early on Sunday and was identified as Subhash Chandra Rabha.

The forest officials said, "The dead body has been sent for postmortem, and we are talking to the locals about it." Locals reported the event to police and forest officials, who dispatched a team of forest guards to the scene and retrieved Rabha's body early Sunday morning.

Rabha lived in Panditpara village, which is under the jurisdiction of Rangjuli police station. According to the neighbours, Rabha went for a walk at 2 a.m. when a wild elephant suddenly attacked him. "The elephant dragged him to a nearby village and trampled him to death," villagers reported.