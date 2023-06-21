Zendaya’s scene in Challengers trailer prompts sad Spider-Man memes

Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Challengers trailer was released on June 20. A scene from the promo featuring Zendaya with co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist has spread like wildfire on the Internet.

What is the scene all about?

The image shows a scene from Challengers trailer featuring Zendaya and a Spider-Man meme. (Screengrab)

The scene shows Zendaya’s character Tashi Duncan making out passionately with the characters played by Faist and O'Connor. The scene, however, has prompted a flurry of unexpected - yet funny - memes.

Why are people sharing Spider-Man memes?

Many took to social media to share Spider-Man memes indicating how the superhero would be sad about the trailer. Zendaya plays the role of Spider-Man's love interest in the film series by the same name.

Here are some funny memes for you to enjoy:

The story of Challengers revolves around a pro tennis player named Tashi (Zendaya) and her husband Art (Mike) reuniting with her former rival and lover Patrick (Josh).

How is social media reacting to the Challengers trailer:

Since the trailer has dropped, social media is abuzz with various reactions. From expressing how eagerly they’re waiting for the film to release to sharing their appreciation for the actors, netizens have posted different things. Amid those, some have also shared memes like the ones mentioned above. What are your thoughts on the memes? Did they leave you laughing out loud?

