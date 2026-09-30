Zepto executive Chandan Mendiratta's detailed LinkedIn profile goes viral: 'It isn't a résumé. It's a career narrative'

A detailed and unconventional LinkedIn profile of Zepto Chief Brand Officer Chandan Mendiratta has gone viral on social media, with users praising the way he has turned his career history into a narrative rather than a conventional resume. An X user named Karthik shared a screenshot of Mendiratta’s LinkedIn profile and described it as “probably the most engaging LinkedIn profile” he had read.

Chandan Mendiratta is currently the Chief Brand Officer at Zepto. (X/@beastoftraal)

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Mendiratta is currently the Chief Brand Officer at Zepto and has previously held senior roles at companies including Zomato, Classplus, GoFrugal and Futures First. He is also an IIT-Delhi alumnus.

What caught attention was the detailed storytelling under each of his previous roles. Rather than simply listing his responsibilities, Mendiratta included personal observations, career lessons, coincidences and reflections from different stages of his professional journey.

For instance, while describing his time as Head of Marketing and Training at Futures First, he wrote that he had “hired one person during this stint who I will be working for in a few years”. The connection becomes clearer in his later entry for Classplus, where he wrote, “The guy I hired in 2012 now hires me and gives me my first CXO role.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the screenshot, Karthik pointed out this connection and said it showed how Mendiratta had approached his profile as a “career narrative” rather than simply documenting a series of jobs. “That's not how you normally write a LinkedIn profile. That's someone connecting dots across a career,” Karthik wrote, adding that the profile includes “humor, vulnerability, luck, failure, ambition and coincidence”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the screenshot, Karthik pointed out this connection and said it showed how Mendiratta had approached his profile as a “career narrative” rather than simply documenting a series of jobs. “That's not how you normally write a LinkedIn profile. That's someone connecting dots across a career,” Karthik wrote, adding that the profile includes “humor, vulnerability, luck, failure, ambition and coincidence”. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Top Meta exec Naomi Gleit's minimal LinkedIn profile goes viral: 'Cleanest profile I’ve ever seen’)

Mendiratta’s profile also includes candid reflections on less glamorous phases of his career. While describing his stint as Global Sales Head - Dining at Zomato, he wrote that “nothing much happened here” and called it “probably a dull period” of his career.

His profile also mentions a 10-month career break and several significant career moments, including working with personalities such as Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, joining Zomato and eventually taking on CXO-level responsibilities.

Karthik said that these details make the profile different from a typical LinkedIn resume because reading about Mendiratta’s earlier roles provides context for later stages of his career.

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“It isn’t really a résumé. It’s a career narrative. This is the kind of profile that rewards exploration,” he wrote.

“I genuinely don't think I've seen another LinkedIn profile quite like this,” he added.

(Also Read: From cashier to $1 million salary: Home Depot exec's 'perfect' LinkedIn profile goes viral)

Social media reactions

The post has since drawn reactions from social media users.

one user wrote, “what a great read. wanted to do this but i’m still at my first job (for the last 7 years).”

“How refreshing!” commented another, while a third user wrote, “chandan is an extraordinary personality.”

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However, not everyone agreed that such a detailed profile would necessarily work for job hunting.

“Interesting but would not be an optimal way to approach getting hired IMO. Not much about accomplishments, and to get important context it requires the reader to scroll down to see early roles with the foreshadowing &c,” one user wrote.