Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath takes Gen Z slang test in viral office video

A light office video featuring Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath is making waves on social media for its playful take on generational slang. What starts as a casual workplace interaction soon turns into a humorous quiz on popular Gen Z terms, leaving Kamath visibly puzzled but good-humoured throughout.

Nithin Kamath’s attempt at decoding Gen Z slang. (Instagram/@gbhat_)

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The post was shared by the Instagram page @gbhat_. The caption of the post read, “Corporate cultural exchange program ft boss.”

Gen Z slang quiz takes over the office moment

In the clip, a young employee is seen putting Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath through a light-hearted “Gen Z slang test.” She begins by asking, “Are you a millennial?” to which he responds, “I’m 46.” She then corrects him, saying he falls under Gen X, before introducing the quiz.

The first question is, “What is the meaning of ‘rizz’?” Nithin replies, “I don’t know.” She explains it means charisma.

Next, she asks, “What is a simp?” He guesses it might mean “simple,” to which she responds, “No,” and explains it refers to someone who shows excessive admiration for someone they like.

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She then shows a hand gesture, asking what it means. Nithin says it means “come here,” but she clarifies it is used to indicate approval or agreement, joking, “clock it.”

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Finally, she asks, “What does ‘slay’ mean?” He says, “Kill it.” She agrees but teases him for slightly missing the context, adding that it is used to mean doing something exceptionally well.

She wraps up the video saying he scored 1 out of 4, adding with a smile that it was “not bad.”

Check out the full video below:

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Internet was quick to react to the light-hearted exchange, with users flooding the comments section with amused reactions and praise for Nithin Kamath’s calm responses during the Gen Z slang quiz.

One user wrote, “His reaction when he finds out the meaning of these words.” Another joked, “46? What the coconut. We wanna know his skin care routine.” A comment also read, “He said the right thing at the end and you simply roasted him.” Many others appreciated his personality, with one saying, “Nithin is the most humble and down to earth person at his stature,” while another added, “This is so cool. Make him do more of these.”

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Several users also enjoyed the fun side of the interaction, with comments like “He is such a sweetheart, very humble person,” and “This is so much fun, don’t know how you managed to survive this.” One user wrote, “I love this side of Nithin Sir,” while another simply summed it up saying, “He’s a real one for doing that.”