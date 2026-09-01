Zerodha exec calls Nikhil Kamath 'better looking', Kamath brothers' hilarious X exchange goes viral

A light-hearted exchange between Zerodha co-founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath has amused social media users after a mix-up over their photographs turned into playful sibling banter.

Internet found the brothers’ playful back-and-forth relatable.

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The exchange began after an X user pointed out that a post about Nithin Kamath featured a photograph of his younger brother Nikhil Kamath. The mix-up soon caught the attention of Dinesh Pai, VP of Zerodha Online, who decided to add his own take to the confusion.

"Dont tell Nithin I said this, but Nikhil is better looking. Natural choice for these posts," Pai wrote in a reply.

Nithin Kamath then joined the conversation, turning the apparent photo mix-up into a joke about his team favouring his younger brother.

"Just found out that a disloyal member on my team thinks @nikhilkamathcio is much more handsome than me, so I decided to change the photo on the website to just keep Nik under my name," Nithin wrote on X, sharing a screenshot showing Nikhil's photograph on a profile section of Zerodha's website.

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Nikhil then responded to his older brother, saying, "To the taller, more muscular, more loved by mother (and everyone else) brother, good attempt at fiending humility."

He also turned his attention to Pai, adding, "@dineshpaii I have access to your kryptonite, dont forget."

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(Also Read: Nikhil Kamath questioned over MBA remark at Columbia Business School: 'If you didn't see value, why would you be here?')

Social media reactions

The exchange quickly drew reactions from X users, many of whom found the brothers' playful back-and-forth relatable.

One user wrote, "Typical elder/younger bro dynamic hahah."

"That is an elite level of workplace insecurity. Turning a harmless compliment into a website redesign might be the most creative response possible," commented another.

"Classic move. My brother and I swapped profile pics at work once and it took three weeks for anyone to notice," shared a third user.

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"Nithin, brutal way to discover that your biggest competitor was sitting right next to you all along," jokingly wrote another.

"This is such a wholesome vibe. Even though my skeptical side thinks it as a planned marketing ploy, it's nonetheless a delightful exchange of banter," wrote one user.