Nikhil Kamath questioned over MBA remark at Columbia Business School: 'If you didn't see value, why would you be here?'

A candid exchange between Nikhil Kamath and a student at Columbia Business School has caught attention online, reviving the debate around the value of an MBA. Kamath was speaking at the India Business Conference hosted by Columbia Business School. (Instagram/@anaheezpatel)

Kamath, who was speaking at the India Business Conference hosted by the institution, was questioned by a student, identified as Anaheez Patel, over his earlier remarks criticising MBA degrees. “A few months ago, you said if you are 25 and getting your MBA, you must be some kind of idiot,” the student said, adding that many in the audience were business students and were curious about his presence at a business school event despite such views.

Before she could finish, Kamath interjected, asking, “Were you the one who posted online?” When she confirmed, he replied, “I saw that video.” The student responded, “I’m glad the algorithm did its work, and it reached you,” before pressing further, asking why he chose to attend the event if he did not see value in business school education.

Responding with a mix of humour and candour, Kamath said, “300 grand for your MBA course. So this room, if it has 500 people here, you have spent $90 million to be in this room. I hope knowing the rich kids of India of tomorrow has some value to me in the future. Hence, I’m here.”

The remark drew laughter and cheers from the audience, with the exchange turning into a light-hearted moment during the session. Patel shared a clip of the interaction on Instagram, writing that Kamath was a “chill guy” and that the “banter was pretty solid”.

“PS: he did deliver an incredible speech and the banter was pretty solid. He also did agree that he would consider advocating for an MBA for the access. A partial win? Allll in good spirit,” she wrote in the caption of the post.