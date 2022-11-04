Zev Siegl, Starbucks co-founder relished filter coffee and dosa at this famous eatery in Bengaluru

As Zev Siegl, co-founder of Starbucks, was in Bengaluru for the Global Investors' Meet 2022, he tried the local food from the region at Vidyarthi Bhavan, a legendary restaurant. The South Indian restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan, was founded in 1943 as a students' eatery. Their official Instagram page shared images of Siegl enjoying a plate of masala dosa and a cup of traditional filter coffee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Instagram post, they wrote that they were happy to have Mr. Zev Siegl. Further in the post, they informed their followers about professional life of Siegl. They shared several photos where the staff at Vidyarthi Bhavan can be seen posing with the Starbucks co-founder. Siegl had even left a note for the restaurant where he wrote, "My friend, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you."

Take a look at the photos below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this post was shared on the social media platform, it has been liked 2500 times and has several comments as well. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Amazing! Starbucks founder having VB's delicious filter coffee after masala dosai! Proud of you!" A second person added, "Thank you so much for making his visit so memorable. Your grace, hospitality, warmth, and great food, along with the three generations of Vidyarthi Bhavan, was an honour he will treasure for life, and he has thanked the family and your entire staff." A third person said,"Co-founder of Starbucks coffee drinking namma filter kaapi."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON