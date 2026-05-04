Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu congratulates Vijay as TVK leads in Tamil Nadu: ‘Thank you for ending cash for votes culture’

Tamil star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay appeared to be heading towards a stunning political victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking a dramatic debut for the actor in state politics.

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu hailed Vijay’s strong debut as TVK led in Tamil Nadu.

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(Also read: Vikranth Santhosh celebrates anna Vijay creating history in Tamil Nadu elections with an unseen childhood pic)

At the time of writing, his party had secured 64 seats and was leading in 42 others, according to the Election Commission of India.

Sridhar Vembu reacts

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu took to X to congratulate Vijay and his party on their performance. He wrote: “Like a lot of young people in Tamil Nadu, our own young employees have had a lot of enthusiasm for @TVKVijayHQ. My best wishes on this historic win. Thank you for ending the "cash for votes" culture which seemed undefeatable until now. We will continue our technology work with renewed vigor and energy. Thank you”

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{{^usCountry}} His post quickly drew attention as TVK’s strong showing triggered discussions about a possible generational shift in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay’s foray into politics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His post quickly drew attention as TVK’s strong showing triggered discussions about a possible generational shift in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay’s foray into politics {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijay announced his political entry in February 2024, surprising many fans and followers. He went on to launch Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and held his first public rally in October 2024. Since then, the actor has travelled across Tamil Nadu, addressing large gatherings and directly presenting his party’s manifesto to voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay announced his political entry in February 2024, surprising many fans and followers. He went on to launch Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and held his first public rally in October 2024. Since then, the actor has travelled across Tamil Nadu, addressing large gatherings and directly presenting his party’s manifesto to voters. {{/usCountry}}

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His rallies drew massive crowds throughout the campaign. However, one of the most tragic moments came in Karur, where a stampede during a TVK event left 41 people dead.

(Also read: IIT topper rejected MIT offer, became IAS officer: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu remembers classmate)

What next for Vijay?

With Vijay now seen as a serious contender for the chief minister’s post, questions are also being raised about his future in cinema. The actor is expected to step back from films if he takes on a full time political role.

His final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to receive CBFC certification and has reportedly been delayed since January.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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