Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal clarifies he hasn’t bought a private jet: 'Will be nice to have one'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has clarified that he is not buying a private jet, after a news report claimed an aviation startup backed by him had bought a Bombardier private jet. While Deepinder Goyal stated that he did not own a personal jet, the CEO joked that it would be “nice to have one.”

Taking to X, Goyal dismissed the report as clickbait. “For those who want facts more than clickbaity headlines – LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes,” he wrote.

Take a look at his post here:

Goyal did not outright dismiss the idea of owning a Jet. Replying to a comment that said owning isn't a crime, Goyal showed his intention to purchase one in the future.

"Owning a Jet ain't a crime. Get a Gulfstream G650! They publicly hate the jet owners - but secretly want to get out of the economy," the comment suggested.

The Zomato CEO chose to keep his answer short. "One day," he responded.

A Moneycontrol report cited multiple insiders as saying that Goyal-backed LAT Aerospace has bought a Bombardier Global jet that has been parked in the Delhi airport’s VIP bay since June 2025 and will begin operating on July 16.

While the report did not disclose the purpose of its flight, it stated that a Bombardier Global 8000 has a list price of $78 million and pre-owned Global 6500s can cost from $30 million to $45 million.

The report came days after Goyal registered a 'super-luxury' apartment in DLF’s The Camellias in Gurugram for ₹52.3 crore. According to Forbes, Goyal’s net worth due to his stake in Zomato is $1.6 billion.