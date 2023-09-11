Zomato delivery agent asks woman if she wants 'secret weed,' netizens react

X user Sakshi Jain shared how a Zomato delivery agent asked her friend if she wants 'secret weed.' Since Jain shared this post, it has caused a laugh riot on the micro-blogging platform.

"So my roommate had placed an order from @zomato last night, and this is what the delivery guy texted her," wrote Jain as she shared the post. The snapshot reveals the conversation with the delivery executive. (Also Read: Zomato delivery agent builds drone to deliver food. Watch)

The executive messages the customer saying, "I am on my way to deliver your order. Do you need something? Secret weed etc."

This post was shared on September 10. Since being posted, it has garnered more than four lakh views. The share also has over 3,500 likes and several comments.

Here's what people are saying about the delivery executive:

An individual wrote, "Same thing happened with me once."

Another added, "Haha...That's why Zomato's share prices are increasing this much."

A third commented, "He is so passionate about his profession that he can even deliver the 'etc' items."

"I have seen this. A guy who lives nearby me works in Zomato, he mentioned in his experience sometimes customer requests such things when they deliver the order. Mostly at night like beer, drinks, cigarettes, and extra snacks. So he has to go to shops again and buy all this stuff," said a fourth.

A fifth shared, "What kind of rolls are you all ordering?"

A sixth posted, "He is just helping you out."

"He deserves a raise," shared another.

