‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Ex-employee reflects on intense work culture

A former Zomato employee has shared a note fondly remembering her time at the company. Ragini Das spent six years as part of Zomato’s sales and marketing team before leaving to start her own venture, Leap Club. Now a part of Google India, Das says that her time at Zomato taught her speed, grit and long-term thinking, while giving her friendships of a lifetime. Ragini Das reflects on the six years she spent at Zomato.

Das was compelled to share details of her time at Zomato after founder Deepinder Goyal reached out to former employees with a public invitation to rejoin the organisation, saying the company has evolved and that “the door is not closed” for those who once worked there.

Ragini Das remembers time at Zomato Ragini Das, Head of Google for Startups - India, remembered her time at Zomato with fondness — but she added a warning for anyone who might be thinking of applying to the company. Das said that a job at Zomato is not meant to be comfortable or easy, and that’s exactly what makes it so powerful.

“Zomato isn’t for everyone. And that is the point,” she wrote in a post shared on LinkedIn.

“But today, as a proud ex-Zoman who went on to build my life’s work at leap.club, let me share some honest truths,” she added.

“Not just a job” Das said that a position at Zomato is “not just a job”. In fact, people who want to “clock in and clock out” of the office would probably not be the right fit for the fast-paced workplace.

“If you want to clock in and clock out, you won't survive Zomato. It is intense. It’s fast. It’s demanding,” she said, adding that it is precisely these qualities that make the job so powerful.

Das said that Zomato places a lot of trust in its employees, giving them the opportunity to grow within the company.

“If you survive it, it changes you. The people who grew there gave it their all. In return? The company gave it right back - in trust, responsibility, and irrational belief in your potential,” she said.