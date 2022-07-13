Zomato shares tweet hinting at Gaurav Taneja’s birthday chaos, YouTuber replies

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast has been taking to various social media platforms to share witty posts following his arrest and subsequent bail after his birthday party at a Noida metro station caused chaos. Recently he took to Twitter to share a funny post addressed to his wife where he gave a twist to a popular dialogue by Sonakshi Sinha from the film Dabangg. He again took to the micro-blogging site but this time to reply to a share by Zomato hinting at the incident.

“Wondering why is nobody ordering cakes at metro station since yesterday,” Zomato tweeted from their official handle. The YouTuber was arrested by Noida police and briefly detained on Saturday night after his wife Ritu Rathee invited their Instagram followers to join his birthday party by booking a coach in Noida metro at the Sector 51 metro station.

Flying Beast replied to Zomato’s post and wrote, “Hi @zomato , want to plan a surprise for my wife’s birthday.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated more than 26,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received various comments. Some also shared their reactions while re-tweetingGaurav Taneja’s reply.

Zomato too replied to the YouTuber’s reaction and shared, “A very happy birthday to your wife! Hope she doesn't follow you on twitter!” Another individual praised Taneja and posted, “This shows the maturity he has… Not getting frustrated or angry on his fans… Or maybe not showing... But that's why he is loved by millions.” A third wrote, “Ek dusre ko troll kar rhe ho [Trolling one another].”

