Zomato, Swiggy orders pour in for CJP protestors as strangers send meals to Delhi

As the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, several people across the country ordered food for the protestors in a show of support. Videos shared online show packets full of food reaching the protest site of Jantar Mantar, thanks to the generosity of internet strangers who paid for it online.

Swiggy, Zomato and other platforms were used to deliver food to Delhi protestors by internet strangers.

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Among many such instances, one stood out — a Zomato delivery partner delivered a packet to the protest site in pouring rain. Wearing a raincoat and a helmet over his head, he was heard explaining that the food was ordered by a Mumbai man for students demonstrating in Delhi.

Video goes viral

The Zomato delivery driver’s video has been going viral on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

“Anuj naam ka bhaiya hai ye Mumbai, Maharashtra se. Inka naam Anuj Rawat hai. Inhone bola hai ki khaana jo koi Jantar Mantar pe bhookha vyakti hai usse aap le jaa ke de sakte ho. Vo online pay kar diya paisa (This man, named Anuj Rawat, is from Mumbai, Maharashtra. He told me to give the food to anyone who is hungry at Jantar Mantar. He has paid for the food online),” the driver was seen explaining in the now-viral video.

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{{^usCountry}} The people filming the video were then heard thanking Anuj Rawat as well as the Zomato driver, who came to deliver the food in the rain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The people filming the video were then heard thanking Anuj Rawat as well as the Zomato driver, who came to deliver the food in the rain. {{/usCountry}}

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“Thank you, Bhaiya,” one woman was heard saying as she thanked the delivery driver. “Thank you so much,” she repeated, as people around her clapped for the Zomato agent.

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The Mumbai man was not alone in ordering food as a show of support. This morning at 2:15 am, the Sachkhand Foundation shared a video showing several packets of food from outlets like McDonald’s that were delivered to the protest site.

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“Log Zomato, Swiggy se McDonald’s, Dominos, rolls, biryani… pata nahi kya kuch bhijwa rahe hain taaki seva yahan par chalti rahe. Yahan pe jo protestors aur students hain, unko koi parehsani na ho,” a person in the video revealed.

Another video posted on Instagram shows a chai stall set up to serve the demonstrators. Chai and snacks were served free of charge

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Earlier this month, too, videos of food and snacks reaching the protestors had gone viral online. Many of the snacks and drinks were delivered through platforms like Blinkit and Instamart.

Latest update on the protest

The protest march, which began in a peaceful manner with protesters carrying flowers for police personnel, saw the main protest stage being dismantled by the cops by late afternoon and protesters being cleared from Jantar Mantar. As the crowd at the protest site swelled, students began climbing the iron barricades to cross over and continue their peaceful march. Security forces then reacted with lathi-charge, which continued throughout the day. Several protesters were injured during the march, with some seen severely bleeding from their heads.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers to reach out to the youth and dispel concerns, adding that those responsible for the paper leaks will be dealt with according to law, people aware of the details said.

(Also read: The face behind ‘America kya kehta tha?’ meme seen a CJP’s Delhi protest)