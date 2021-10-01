Zomato to Fevicol, brands post creative treats for coffee lovers. Seen pics yet?

Coffee may not be the answer to all your questions but it comes pretty close. There is no dearth of coffee lovers across the world and that is why the International Coffee Day is celebrated by many. This day is celebrated each year on October 1. On this day, various social media platforms get flooded with different kinds of posts and 2021 is no different. In fact, brands like Zomato and Fevicol have joined the celebration too with creative posts.

“Rise and smile coffee lovers. Except the ones who smiled after looking at the last slide. Happy coffee day and smile day everyone!” Zomato wrote while sharing a few creative images. The images showcase characters from popular movies and TV shows enjoying a cup coffee. Zomato also gave a little twist to the last image.

Fevicol also shared a coffee-related post. “For kaafi strong bonds,” they wrote. Their post is complete with a nice image.

Both the posts prompted people to share all sorts of comments, including their love for the beverage.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Coffee is love,” shared another. “Damnnn!!!! The creativity,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the posts?