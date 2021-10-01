Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Zomato to Fevicol, brands post creative treats for coffee lovers. Seen pics yet?
trending

Zomato to Fevicol, brands post creative treats for coffee lovers. Seen pics yet?

International Coffee Day is celebrated each year on October 1.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:45 PM IST
International Coffee Day 2021: Zomato share this coffee related post involving a character from Mirzapur 2.(Instagram/@zomato)

Coffee may not be the answer to all your questions but it comes pretty close. There is no dearth of coffee lovers across the world and that is why the International Coffee Day is celebrated by many. This day is celebrated each year on October 1. On this day, various social media platforms get flooded with different kinds of posts and 2021 is no different. In fact, brands like Zomato and Fevicol have joined the celebration too with creative posts.

“Rise and smile coffee lovers. Except the ones who smiled after looking at the last slide. Happy coffee day and smile day everyone!” Zomato wrote while sharing a few creative images. The images showcase characters from popular movies and TV shows enjoying a cup coffee. Zomato also gave a little twist to the last image.

RELATED STORIES

Fevicol also shared a coffee-related post. “For kaafi strong bonds,” they wrote. Their post is complete with a nice image.

Both the posts prompted people to share all sorts of comments, including their love for the beverage.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Coffee is love,” shared another. “Damnnn!!!! The creativity,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the posts?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international coffee day instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anand Mahindra shares pic of idlis on ice-cream sticks, image divides netizens

Mama spider monkey tightly holds her newborn baby in this super sweet video

Big doggo cuddles with little kid. Watch cute video

Rescued stray dog gets adopted, video shows sweet story
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP