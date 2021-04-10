Home / Trending / Zomato’s post on Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad creates confusion. Company clarifies
Zomato’s post on Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad creates confusion. Company clarifies

“Deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road," Zomato wrote while reacting to Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Zomato's clarification post on their Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad related tweet prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@Zomato)

If you’re a regular user of social media, by now you may have seen the new hilarious ad featuring Rahul Dravid. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. The ad features the former India skipper in a completely different light, contrary to the cool and calm demeanour that he is known for. The advertisement prompted many to share rib-tickling comments, including Zomato. However, the food delivery company’s tweet accidentally ended up creating confusion among people – so much so that the company had to share a tweet to clear the air.

Reacting to the now viral ad, Zomato tweeted “Deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road.” In their post, they referred to a scene in the advertisement where Rahul Dravid says “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chris Gayle grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun, ‘plays’ dhol. Punjab Kings shares video

Artist dresses up as ‘Yamraj’ in UP’s Moradabad to spread Covid-19 awareness

Lightning hits tree in Wisconsin, it disintegrates instantly. Watch

Taiwan man drops iPhone in lake, gets it back after a year. It still works

Some people who probably weren’t aware of the viral ad took it seriously. Zomato later shared a witty post to clarify about their ‘gunda’ tweet. This is what they shared:

Zomato’s reply also received nearly 2,600 likes and tons of comments. Many shared hilarious reactions while commenting.

Here's Rahul Dravid’s viral ad:

What do you think of Zomato’s tweet?

