Zoo shares adorable clip for penguin’s first birthday. Awws guaranteed

The video shared on the Oregon zoo’s Twitter handle shows a Humboldt penguin named CT’s journey from a wee chick to an adorable penguin.
The image shows CT the penguin as a chick.(Twitter/@oregonzoo)

Penguins qualify as one of those beings who are cute, cuddly and can instantly make one smile. Now, this video shared by Oregon Zoo featuring one of their resident penguins is something that may make you do the same too. The video shared on the zoo’s Twitter handle shows a Humboldt penguin named CT’s journey from a wee chick to an adorable penguin.

“CT the penguin turned a year old today!” reads the caption shared alongside the video. Celebrating CT’s first birthday, the clip starts with a shot of the little one hatching from an egg. It then goes on to show the little penguin at different stages of growing up.

Shared on March 24, the clip has garnered over 28,900 views and several comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable penguin. While some shared birthday wishes for CT, others simply shared heart emojis for CT.

What do you think of this cute video?

Topics
penguin chick oregon zoo
