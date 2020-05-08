e-paper
Home / TV / Actor Gauri Pradhan is proud of her ‘baby sister’, a doctor who is fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Actor Gauri Pradhan is proud of her ‘baby sister’, a doctor who is fighting Covid-19 pandemic

TV actor Gauri Pradhan has shared pictures from a hospital where her sister, along with other doctors, is on the front line during the fight against Covid-19.

tv Updated: May 08, 2020 16:22 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Gauri Pradhan is all praises for her baby sister who is a doctor.
TV actor Gauri Pradhan has made an appreciation post, praising her “baby sister” -- a doctor who is on the front line during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Gauri also mentioned that “everyone doing the same” -- doctors, nurses, medical staff, sanitation workers and cops -- are true heroes.

She posted a collage of doctors working amid coronavirus outbreak. Sharing the collage, she wrote on Instagram, “So proud of my baby sister!And so proud of everyone else who’s doing the same!! #drgeetanjalipradhan #fightagainstcorona #lockdown.”

Gauri is currently with her husband Hiten Tejwani and kids, staying at home during the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. She has been sharing pictures of the family all this while.

 

Gauri and Hiten celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 29. Sharing a video of the celebration, Gauri wrote on Instagram, “The day started with the devastating news about Irfan Sir..dint feel like celebrating..but had to do something because kids were excited..so baked a simple and healthy cake with the kids on the gas(oven still not working )and cut it with everyone..thank you all for your lovely wishes!!really means a lot!! #16years #togetherness #katya #nevaan #fightagainstcorona #lockdown.”

