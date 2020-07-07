e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Actor Rahul Sharma says he battled depression: ‘I used to choke on my tears even in my sleep, would wake up crying’

Actor Rahul Sharma says he battled depression: ‘I used to choke on my tears even in my sleep, would wake up crying’

TV actor Rahul Sharma talks in detail about his fight with depression after an ugly breakup. He also shares how he recovered.

tv Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi’s Rahul Sharma opens up on his battle with depression.
Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi’s Rahul Sharma opens up on his battle with depression.
         

TV actor Rahul Sharma has revealed that he battled depression after a bad break up and opened up on how he was just “not able to get over” the break up that happened in 2016.

Insisting on not naming the actor he dated, Rahul told Times of India, “We broke up in 2016, as we realised that we wanted different things from life. I never thought that we would split, because we had both given it our best, but finally when it happened, I was devastated. I was not able to get over it.”

He also revealed he was not getting his due at the professional front during this time. “After working in many TV shows, people had started recognising my work, but suddenly, everything went downhill. In the entertainment industry, uncertainty is the only certain thing and everyone goes through it. I used to get selected for TV shows, but in the end, I would be replaced by someone else. It became a pattern and I was replaced in almost five shows. This was also the time when I was going through a bad phase in my relationship. After a few months, I realised that I was suffering from depression. Even in my sleep, I used to choke on my tears and I would wake up crying. It would take me hours to calm down,” he told the daily.

Also read: ‘There’s favouritism, no nepotism in Bollywood,’ says ace comedian Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie

However, Rahul finally decided “to take charge” of his own life and began working out regularly. “Soon, I was looking 10 years younger, but feeling wiser. After around two years of my break-up, I was a new man. I realised that life is not about just a break-up or losing out on one or two TV shows. Life is much more and I needed to rise above all this.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy faces are back 🤗🤗 @sheetalmaulik 😊

A post shared by Rahul sharma (@rahulsharma777) on

A science graduate who wanted to pursue MBA, Rahul attended an NSD workshop and it turned his life around. He bagged a role in Kahani Chandrakanta Ki just a year before landing the lead role for Teri Meri Love Stories in 2012.

Rahul has also featured on Ek Ghar Banaunga and Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi.Most recently, he was seen on Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Chinese envoy steps in to save PM Oli govt, her office says don’t want NCP in trouble
Chinese envoy steps in to save PM Oli govt, her office says don’t want NCP in trouble
NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of dressing up crime statistics
Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of dressing up crime statistics
Shashi Tharoor uses PM Modi’s 2013 tweet to target response to China
Shashi Tharoor uses PM Modi’s 2013 tweet to target response to China
SC notice to Centre on plea for refund of ticket for flights cancelled due to Covid
SC notice to Centre on plea for refund of ticket for flights cancelled due to Covid
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In