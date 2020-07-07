Actor Rahul Sharma says he battled depression: ‘I used to choke on my tears even in my sleep, would wake up crying’

tv

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:47 IST

TV actor Rahul Sharma has revealed that he battled depression after a bad break up and opened up on how he was just “not able to get over” the break up that happened in 2016.

Insisting on not naming the actor he dated, Rahul told Times of India, “We broke up in 2016, as we realised that we wanted different things from life. I never thought that we would split, because we had both given it our best, but finally when it happened, I was devastated. I was not able to get over it.”

He also revealed he was not getting his due at the professional front during this time. “After working in many TV shows, people had started recognising my work, but suddenly, everything went downhill. In the entertainment industry, uncertainty is the only certain thing and everyone goes through it. I used to get selected for TV shows, but in the end, I would be replaced by someone else. It became a pattern and I was replaced in almost five shows. This was also the time when I was going through a bad phase in my relationship. After a few months, I realised that I was suffering from depression. Even in my sleep, I used to choke on my tears and I would wake up crying. It would take me hours to calm down,” he told the daily.

Also read: ‘There’s favouritism, no nepotism in Bollywood,’ says ace comedian Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie

However, Rahul finally decided “to take charge” of his own life and began working out regularly. “Soon, I was looking 10 years younger, but feeling wiser. After around two years of my break-up, I was a new man. I realised that life is not about just a break-up or losing out on one or two TV shows. Life is much more and I needed to rise above all this.”

A science graduate who wanted to pursue MBA, Rahul attended an NSD workshop and it turned his life around. He bagged a role in Kahani Chandrakanta Ki just a year before landing the lead role for Teri Meri Love Stories in 2012.

Rahul has also featured on Ek Ghar Banaunga and Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi.Most recently, he was seen on Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more