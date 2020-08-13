Adaa Khan: People think being an actor is only about glamour, but it's more about courage

Money, fame, adulation — the positives to being an actor are many. But rarely does anyone talk about the drawbacks of this profession. Adaa Khan, who’s been a part of showbiz for more than a decade now, says that there’s a lot that public figures go through.

“The toughest part is the competition,” she says, adding, “Sometimes, it’s healthy. What I feel sad about is here, a lot of people can’t tolerate — I’m not saying success — but competition. Some go into depression, hence. It’s really sad. We should, as actors, know this competition will always be there.”

She also believes that as one might have to face multiple rejections in the industry, they need to be mentally strong.

“You have to have jigar, it’s not an easy job. People think it’s very glamorous, we make a lot of money, but trust me, apart from everything, we’ve to go through many things. We’ve to keep a high standard of living, too. Every actor has a shelf life, so you need courage and a smile to face the world. Some get depressed and end their lives these days, which is sad. People can tell you hundreds of (negative) things, but you have to keep a smile on your face, someone cannot know what’s happening in your life,” adds the 31-year old, known for shows such as Behnein, Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Naagin.

The pressure to always be available for their fans on social media is also what weighs down on celebs, Khan opines.

“One doesn’t want to be on social media sometimes, but you have to because it’s required these days. There are a lot of pressures hence on an actor’s life, even if the positives are more than the negatives,” she ends.

