Aditi Malik, Mohit Malik announce pregnancy: 'As I place my hand on you, I say thank you for choosing us'

Aditi Malik, Mohit Malik announce pregnancy: ‘As I place my hand on you, I say thank you for choosing us’

Actors Aditi and Mohit Malik have announced their pregnancy. The couple shared a statement, thanking God and their soon-to-be-born child.

tv Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 15:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
TV actors Aiti and Mohit Malik announce their pregnancy.
Actor Mohit Malik has shared an adorable picture to announce that he and wife Aditi are expecting their first child. The couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and are currently seen on Lockdown Ki Love Story.

Mohit shared an image in which he can be seen holding his wife with his hands placed on her belly. He wrote, “As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love #blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love.” Their industry friends Shrenu Parikh, Helly Shah, Jankee Parekh Mehta, Shivani Joshi and many others posted congratulatory messages.

 

Aditi also shared a few pictures of her baby bump. “God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik..,” she wrote. Karanvir Bohra commented on the photo, “Yahoo..... Some awesome times coming up.”

 

She also posted a happy picture of herself, asking her husband to ‘grow up’. “Time to grow up @mohitmalik1113 #BabyMalik,” she wrote.

 

Also read: Pooja Bhatt on being sober for four years: ‘What an enriching, searing journey it has been’

After having first met on their TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan in 2006, Mohit and Aditi dated for a few years, before getting married on December 1, 2010.

