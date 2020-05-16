e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Amazon slashes budgets of Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Family Man amid lockdown: report

Amazon slashes budgets of Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Family Man amid lockdown: report

Amazon Prime has reportedly slashed the budgets of the upcoming seasons of original series such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven and Family Man, and forced the crews to take paycuts.

tv Updated: May 16, 2020 10:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Pankaj Tripathi stars in Mirzapur.
Pankaj Tripathi stars in Mirzapur.
         

Top streaming services are reworking budgets on their upcoming shows, because of the severe economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown. According to journalist Rajeev Masand, both Netflix and Amazon Prime are slashing budgets on shows commission months ago.

According to Masand, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have agreed to a revised budget for the second season of their Amazon show, The Family Man, which was already shot before the lockdown. The creators and their crew will take a salary cut, which could mean a smaller profit for them.

Also read: Paatal Lok review: Anushka Sharma’s show is Amazon’s black-hearted yet brave answer to Sacred Games

The makers of Mirzapur, whose second season was also already shot before the lockdown, have agreed to similar deals. Meanwhile, Made in Heaven creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will likely reduce the number of episodes in the show’s second season, so as not to compromise on its quality. They, too, have been asked to make budget cuts on the show, which was reportedly supposed to film portions in Italy ahead of the lockdown.

 

Zoya had recently shared a picture of a season two script for an episode of Made in Heaven, implying that she is still in the process of writing it.

During this time, Amazon has also announced seven film debuts on its platform. These include the Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi, and five other regional language films. The streaming service on Friday premiered the first season of Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma and starring Jaideep Ahlawat, to positive reviews.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In