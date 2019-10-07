Anjum Fakih says her family asked her leave home if she wanted to become an actor: ‘I put away my burqa and left home’

tv

Actor Anjum Fakih, Srishty of Kundali Bhagya fame, has opened up about her initial struggle and revealed that her family asked her to leave home if she wanted to pursue the dream of becoming an actor. Anjum comes from a traditional Muslim family from Ratnagiri and her family boycotted her when she bagged her first modelling assignment as it was a bikini shoot. She also said that she used to walk from Bandra to Andheri during her struggling days.

Speaking with Times of India in an interview, Anjum said, “My family was quite strict and conservative, and even watching TV was taboo in our house. Finally, when I was in Class 9, my father bought a television set after much persuasion. In fact, my grandfather did not visit us for two years because we had a TV at home!”

She further said, “In 2009, when I told them about my decision to quit studies and pursue modelling, they were very upset. It was almost like there was an earthquake in my house, and they said that I would have to leave home if I wanted to enter showbiz. I put away my burqa, packed my bags and left home.”

Talking abut her first modelling assignment, Anjum said, “It was an assignment in Goa, which required me to wear a bikini. When I informed my family about it, all hell broke loose. For one year, they did not keep in touch with me,” she said.

She added, “I started working as a sales executive in stores, selling perfumes. Those days, I used to walk from Bandra to Andheri to give auditions. I did not have money, but never called my parents for support. There used to be a food joint on Carter Road and the uncle there would feed me veg pulao every day, free of cost.”

“Slowly, my parents began to understand my career, and they are happy to watch me on screen now. They are probably happy to see me in a salwar kameez on TV now (laughs!). It’s all so good now, that my mother even stays with me.”

