Priyanka Chopra: ‘I was thrown out of movies, I went home to my dad and cried’

Priyanka Chopra has come a long way indeed from the time when a producer told her that “you are an actress and actresses are replaceable”. Actor, global icon and producer is just some of the few hats that she wears now.

However, in an interview to Pinkvilla, she accepted that when she was thrown out of films at the beginning of her career, it hit her hard. “I have been replaced and it has happened twice. Once, a co-actor told me, and once, I read it in the newspaper. I went and cried to my father, why me? But then he told me what are you going to do about it? I just made sure to be excellent in my next film and learn the job well. Even if the film doesn’t do well, I want to make sure that what I do is excellent,” she said that she decided not to be a “victim of her circumstances”.

Talking about how she deals with bad days, Priyanka said, “You take a couple of days to feel what you are feeling. I am strong because my parents raised me to be a strong woman but that doesn’t mean that I am not vulnerable, that doesn’t mean I don’t have dark days when I feel apologetic, stressed, sad, insecure, pressured. I chose not to do it publically. I have a support system that I have around me. You become the people around you.”

In an earlier interview, Priyanka had spoken at length about this. “I have had situations when I have been thrown out of films because someone else was recommended -- a girlfriend was recommended after I was signed for a movie. So, that’s an abuse of power, girlfriend of the hero or girlfriend of the director.

“I couldn’t do anything about it. I was removed last minute from many such situations because I never catered to the whims and fancies of powerful men. I only cater to my colleagues and friends who give me respect,” she had said then.

