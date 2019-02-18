Archana Puran Singh replaces Navjot Singh Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma Show. Details inside

Archana Puran Singh has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge on reality TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Confirming the news, Sony TV wrote on Twitter: We welcome Archana Puran Singh on #TheKapilSharmaShow, next Sunday! @apshaha @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @sumona24 @RochelleMRao @trulyedward @haanjichandan @Banijayasia.”

The decision was taken after comments made by the Punjab minister, the chat show judge and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu post the Pulwama attack. A public uproar followed and Sony television dropped him.

It may be recalled that reacting to questions by media, Sidhu had said that a nation cannot be held responsible for the acts of terrorists.

“Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. The terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion). There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished...”

He had continued, “Whenever wars are fought, such things happen, dialogue also continues simultaneously. There is a need to find a permanent solution to (issues between India and Pakistan). Such people (terrorists) have no religion, no country and no caste. When a snake bites, its anti-dote is also a snake-like poison.”

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when a Jaish militant rammed a car filled with explosives into a convoy carrying jawans on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Lethpora of Pulwama district.

The dastardly act has generated worldwide condemnation.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma show began with its new season in December last year, after it was pulled off air, following the dipping TRPs of the show. Host and comedian Kapil Sharma went through a host of personal issues, including an on-air fight with fellow comedian Sunil Grover and his alleged depression issues. After a long struggle and marriage to long-time girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath, the comedian was on Indian television with a new team and the show’s TRPs showed that it had been well received.

