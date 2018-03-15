Arjun Bijlani on how he deals with emotional fans: Jaadu ki jhappi always works

Actor Arjun Bijlani’s career has been growing with every project he takes up on television — from the studious boy in Miley Jab Hum Tum to the ambitious man in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Amidst this popularity, the actor never forgets to thank his fans.

“I think that fans are one of the most important part of my life now. They define who I am in terms of my career and they give so much unconditional love. It makes you want to work harder, makes you feel happy,” says Arjun.

Actor Arjun Bijlani with an emotional fan.

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor adds, “I hope that this grows in the future and that’s what I want to take away with me in this life — my fans’ love and care for me.”

Besides India, Arjun’s popularity has also grown a lot in Thailand, which is an expanding market for Indian television industry. The actor, who was seen in Naagin, recently went there to promote his show and was surprised to see that it’s not just Indian fans who love him unconditionally but local people as well. “There were close to 60,000-70,000 people [at the event] as Naagin is one of the most hit shows there. So, it was an overwhelming experience and the fans out there are really loving, very warm. I had one of the best times at this event,” he says.

Elaborating on reports of fans crying after seeing him, Arjun says, “Yeah, a couple of fans and started crying. I didn’t know how to react when I saw them. All I knew was that jaadu ki jhappi always works. I just hugged all of them.”

