Asha Negi confirms break-up with Rithvik Dhanjani, says she will always have 'love and compassion' for him

Asha Negi confirms break-up with Rithvik Dhanjani, says she will always have ‘love and compassion’ for him

Asha Negi confirmed that her relationship with Rithvik Dhanjani has ended after six years. She said that she will always have ‘love and compassion’ for him.

tv Updated: May 13, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have called it quits after six years.
Asha Negi has ended weeks of speculation and confirmed her break-up with her boyfriend of six years Rithvik Dhanjani. However, she said that though they were no longer together, she will always have ‘love and compassion’ for him.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Asha said, “People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies.” She did not divulge details of what led to the break-up and said, “I would like to say that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don’t want to talk so much about my personal life.”

Rithvik and Asha met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. However, it was not love at first sight for them. It was only after spending a lot of time on the sets that their friendship blossomed into something more and they began dating in 2013.

A few months after their relationship became public, Rithvik and Asha participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 and won the trophy.

Also read: Pooja Bedi reveals daughter Alaya F, son Omar encouraged her to remarry before she met fiancé Maneck Contractor

Reports of Rithvik and Asha’s break-up began doing the rounds last month. What added fuel to the fire was a cryptic quote shared on his Instagram stories days after the reports surfaced. “Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better,” the quote read.

Meanwhile, Asha is currently seen in the web series Baarish 2, alongside Sharman Joshi. A Hindustan Times review of the show called it ‘stagnant and dated’: “There is no easy way to say it: Baarish 2 -- from Ekta Kapoor’s stable of romance/family drama -- does not remind you of gentle pitter-patter of raindrops and nature re-energising itself. Instead, it puts you slam-dunk in the middle of a torrential Mumbai downpour where you struggle for your very life as you pick your way through manholes.”

