Benafsha Soonawala says Instagram removed her topless pic: ‘They couldn’t take such extra hotness’

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:38 IST

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla had posted a nude picture earlier this week but now claims that Instagram has removed it from the app. She says, “they couldn’t take such extra hotness”.

On Thursday, Benafsha shared a new video that showed her getting kisses from boyfriend Priyank Sharma. She said that a few of her followers might have reported her picture. “Ok y’all, so instagram removed my extra hot photo because they couldn’t take such extra hotness. I’m sure it got reported by some of you, but it’s okay, I’ll wait for a world where no one will judge you by the color of your skin, by how much skin you show, or by any other made up ‘idealistic’ rules by none other than a few people that are so angry with their own lives. A world where a body is not looked upon as a sexual object, but just, simply, a beautiful body,” she captioned her post.

“No worries, I got a beautiful family that’s too cute to post on Instagram and my babe who love me and are very proud of me for everything that I do, achieve, give and more. And until I have that, I don’t need anyone, anything. Lots of love to the rest of you,” she added.

Benafsha’s fans applauded her positive attitude. “You are such a queen,” wrote one. “Y don’t you upload it on twitter again,” suggested another.

Priyank and Benafsha made their relationship official recently. Priyank shared a picture in which he is kissing Benafsha on the cheek and captioned it, “Confirmation.” He also posted a heart emoji alongside. Benafsha also shared the picture on her page with the lyrics of Justin Bieber’s song Habitual.

Benafsha said in a recent interview to The Times of India that they kept their relationship under wraps till now because she feared people would not understand.“I didn’t think people would understand back then. But then I felt I have to choose myself and my loved ones over other people. It makes sense to me right now so I did it. It feels great and I’m super happy that people are appreciating it so much. I hope this continues and people can see how amazingly pure this bond is,” she said.

