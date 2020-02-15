Bigg Boss 13 day 139 written update episode 139 February 14: Paras Chhabra gets emotional watching his journey, Shehnaaz reminds Sidharth he has told her ‘I love you’

tv

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:15 IST

The last episode of reality show Bigg Boss 13 was mostly a recap of what audiences got to watch throughout the season. The show is all set to have the finale on Saturday evening.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Bigg Boss announced that Asim Riaz, who hails from Jammu was the least popular contestant who shot to fame with his incredible game. Because of his outstanding performance, Asim gained popularity not only in India but also in different parts of the world. Asim had a wide smile as he watched a clip of his own Bigg Boss journey.

Also read: Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 finale, tracing past winners and what it takes to win Salman Khan’s show

Rashami Desai was happy to watch her own journey and later celebrated her birthday with the housemates.

Shehnaaz was then shown her journey and she could not control her excitement and laughter. She laughed especially when watching herself react violently or crying over something through her stint inside the house. Shehnaz, on seeing a clip says that she enjoyed her time on the show and made some amazing memories in the house. She also thanked Bigg Boss for making her what she is today. Bigg Boss, in return, commended her conduct on the show.

Later, Shehnaaz went to Sidharth and told him, “Tune mujhe bola hua hai ‘I love you’ aur ‘I like you’ dono. Ek baar nahi kai baar. To ab bol diya kar, Ye nakhre dikhane ki zarurat nahi hai. (You have told me that you love me and like me, not just once nut several times. Not saying it now does not make a difference so just say it).”

Paras Chhabra was next in line to be shown his own journey. He was quite serious and got emotional as he watched. When a fan yelled ‘I love you’ at him, the reality TV star yelled back ‘I love you too’. He was seen wiping his eyes as he stepped down the stairs. He also shouted, ‘Mai hu aabra ka dabra Paras Chhabra,” before getting back inside the house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more